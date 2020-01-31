Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand on Friday made a brief stop at the popular tech market, Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, to interact with his fans.
The 41-year-old Guinness ambassador is visiting Nigeria for the third time for the Pan-African Finale of the Guinness …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2ubqcRt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The 41-year-old Guinness ambassador is visiting Nigeria for the third time for the Pan-African Finale of the Guinness …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2ubqcRt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]