Metro Photo News: Rio Ferdinand visits Computer Village – P.M. News

#1
Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand on Friday made a brief stop at the popular tech market, Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, to interact with his fans.

The 41-year-old Guinness ambassador is visiting Nigeria for the third time for the Pan-African Finale of the Guinness …

rio.JPG

Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2ubqcRt

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top