Metro PHOTO: This Penis-shaped Weather Map Aroused Cheeky Comments

    A weather map posted on Facebook is arousing all sorts of cheeky comments thanks to the familiar shape of the storm center.

    The Gulf Coast Storm Center posted the map on Monday evening, showing what looks like a male sex organ with the head firmly in Arkansas and Mississippi and about to enter Tennessee.

    The report on the Gulf Coast Storm Center website suggested the possibility of freezing rain, sleet and light snow.

    Yet the map’s shape seemed to inspire comments that were more on the hot and bothered side.

    One woman said, “I’m sick and tired of being promised 6-7 inches and only getting 4!!!” to which another commenter replied, “Well it’s probably because your messing with the wrong weather guy.”

    on.JPG

    Another guy hoped the storm would prematurely finish and leave people “very unimpressed with the overall experience.”

    Other hilarious reactions include:

    “If this storm lasts longer than 4 hours, seek immediate medical attention.”

    “Tennessee says, ‘Not right now Texas I’m tired.’”

    “Don’t expect this storm to pull out quickly...”

    “I guess you could say Mother Nature really has a hard on for the gulf coast lately.”

    “Storms definitely going to penetrate deep down south.”

    “There should always be a warning when it’s more than 6 inches.”
     
    Comments