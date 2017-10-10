Submit Post Advertise

PHOTOS: 'Ghosts' Caught on Camera at Famous Colorado Hotel

    A photograph taken at the Colorado hotel that helped to inspire Stephen King’s bestselling novel “The Shining” shows what appears to be two “ghosts.”

    The Mausling family of Aurora, Colorado, participated in a “spirit tour” at the 108-year-old Stanley Hotel in Estes Park last month.

    After returning home, they noticed a photo taken by John “Jay” Mausling that seemed to show a young girl walking down the stairs.



    John Mausling and his wife, Jessica Martinez-Mausling, told HuffPost via email that there were no young girls in their 11-member party or on the tour.

    See photos:


    colo1.JPG

    ghost.JPG

    gho.JPG
     
    Comments