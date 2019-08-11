JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Photos: 7 persons killed in fatal accident along Benin-Asaba express road – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Seven persons including members of a particular family, were crushed to death in a fatal accident along the Benin-Asaba express road on Saturday August 10th.

Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who was also involved in the accident but escaped unhurt, said a Dangote truck ran into the vehicles on the …

crash.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GXJzkg

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top