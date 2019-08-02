Alenin Joseph, an Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma graduate was stabbed to death by phone snatchers on his way home after arriving Warri from Calabar, where he underwent the mandatory one year national youth service.
Joseph passed out of NYSC on July 25th in Calabar, the Cross River State …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MywjpJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Joseph passed out of NYSC on July 25th in Calabar, the Cross River State …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MywjpJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]