Ambrose Alli University graduate stabbed to death by phone snatchers as he arrives Warri two days after passing out of NYSC in Calabar

Alenin Joseph, an Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma graduate was stabbed to death by phone snatchers on his way home after arriving Warri from Calabar, where he underwent the mandatory one year national youth service.

Joseph passed out of NYSC on July 25th in Calabar, the Cross River State …

alenin.jpg

