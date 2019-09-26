On Tuesday, the supreme court had sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo and ordered INEC to return Uzondinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the elected governor of the state.INEC had declared Ihedioha winner of the March 2019 election, and both Nwosu and Ararume came second and third respectively, leaving Uzodinma in a distant fourth.Uzodinma, however, challenged Ihedioha’s victory up to the apex court.