Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently in Dubai with some of his associates. Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is among those with Atiku. Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, tweeted pictures of Atiku’s …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2XeCUas
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2XeCUas
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]