PHOTOS: Buhari In Beijing, To Attend 'China-Africa Cooperation' Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Beijing to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit holding from September 3 – 4, 2018.

The President was accompanied by his wife Aisha Buhari, daughter, Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi State, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa …



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2PV8iZh

