Entertainment [Photos]: Cee-C steps out in super sexy Lingerie for Bam Bam’s 30th birthday bash – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
2018 BBNaija housemate Cee-C is all out here showing off her killer curves and yes we love it.

The stunning reality TV star donned a glittery jacket and lingerie to fellow former housemate Bam Bam’s 30th lingerie birthday bash....



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2ZuFKdT

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]
Advert NG

Advert NG

Member
#2
#2
This is to inform the general public that individuals can order Dan-gote3xCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 1300 Naira per bag and Rice for 10,000 naira per bag. Transportation and offloading is 300 Naira,minimum for purchase is from 100 bags and above. kindly contact marketing manager Shehu Abubakar ON O 8 1 3 3 5 4 9 O 5 5 for booking and delivery. Note delivery takes two days and it's nationwide.When Strength matters,Choose 3X.PLEASE TELL OTHERS ABOUT THIS WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top