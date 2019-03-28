Entertainment [Photos]Celebrities Reacts As Bobrisky Acquires Exotic Mercedes Benz Car Worth 20 million- nairaland

#1
Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has launched a brand new Mercedes Benz.
Tonto Dikeh and Anita Joseph have both reacted to the news of the brand new Mercedes Benz acquired by Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky.
First to congratulate the self-acclaimed male Barbie is Tonto Dikeh who took to Instagram with the below caption.




read more
 
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top