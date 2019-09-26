Metro PHOTOS: Fela’s statue pulled down from Allen roundabout two years after inauguration by Ambode - The Cable

#1
On this day, October 15, which would have been Fela’s 79th birthday, the government and people of Lagos state celebrate Fela with the unveiling of this liberation statue. It has been 20 years since he passed on but the memories he left us with remain evergreen. Today, we celebrate a man who voluntarily turned his back on a life of comfort and privilege, and took up his saxophone as a weapon to fight for the liberation of our people from neo-colonialism and bad governance.

Those were the exact words of Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of Lagos state, when he unveiled a statue in honour of the late Afrobeat icon at Allen roundabout in Ikeja, capital of the state, in 2017.




215811




read more
 
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top