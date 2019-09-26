On this day, October 15, which would have been Fela’s 79th birthday, the government and people of Lagos state celebrate Fela with the unveiling of this liberation statue. It has been 20 years since he passed on but the memories he left us with remain evergreen. Today, we celebrate a man who voluntarily turned his back on a life of comfort and privilege, and took up his saxophone as a weapon to fight for the liberation of our people from neo-colonialism and bad governance.
Those were the exact words of Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of Lagos state, when he unveiled a statue in honour of the late Afrobeat icon at Allen roundabout in Ikeja, capital of the state, in 2017.
