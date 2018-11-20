Metro Photos From The Burial Of 88-Year-Old Ex-Senator Who Died After Marrying New Bride – Nairaland

#1
A former politician and senator who married a younger wife some months ago has died leaving the woman devastated.

Late senator of the second republic and prominent lawyer, Sen. Cyrus Nunyieh, has been laid to rest after his death in August 2018.The 88-year-old lawmaker who was the first and …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2KhUgyp

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top