Health officials at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos are conducting screening on passengers arriving the country from different parts of the world, amid the outbreak of coronavirus.
The disease which first broke out in China in December has affected over 80,000 people across the world, with close to 3,000 deaths.
TheCable visited Nigeria’s busiest airport to monitor how checks on the virus are being conducted. Nigeria has not recorded any case of the disease
