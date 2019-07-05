JustForex Trading - Start Now

Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and his wife, Zeenat, have arrived India.

The duo departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, alongside some family members and security operatives, on Monday.
El-Zakzaky and his wife are in India for medical treatment.
Below are photos of them being received by medical officials
