JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment PHOTOS: Juliet Ibrahim’s “A Toast To Life” Book Launch – Nigerian Entertainment Today

#1
Juliet Ibrahim launched her book, ‘A Toast To Life’ on Sunday at the Civic Center, Lagos where she let close friends and the media have a first look at the book.

The book is an autobiography about Juliet’s life which was …

juliet.JPG

via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2OKrvQV

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top