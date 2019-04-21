Entertainment Photos: Naomi Campbell Goes Braless As She Rules The Runway In Lagos – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
She’s reportedly dumped her beau Liam Payne after just four months of dating. And Naomi Campbell appeared to brush aside her recent ‘split’ as she commanded the catwalk during Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday evening.

The supermodel, 48, left little to the imagination as …



via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2KR3eXi

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top