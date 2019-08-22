JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Photos: Nigerian man arrested in Thailand after his Kenyan drug mule was caught at airport with 68 capsules of cocaine in his stomach – Linda Ikeji’s

#1
Office of the Nacortics Control Board (ONCB) in Thailand on Wednesday, August 21, announced the arrest of Nigerian and Kenyan nationals.

ONCB Chief Niyom Termsrisuk, who disclosed this today, said the Kenyan was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport this week after it was allegedly discovered he had swallowed 68 …

nigerian man.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2KNW1VK

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top