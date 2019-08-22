Office of the Nacortics Control Board (ONCB) in Thailand on Wednesday, August 21, announced the arrest of Nigerian and Kenyan nationals.
ONCB Chief Niyom Termsrisuk, who disclosed this today, said the Kenyan was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport this week after it was allegedly discovered he had swallowed 68 …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2KNW1VK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
ONCB Chief Niyom Termsrisuk, who disclosed this today, said the Kenyan was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport this week after it was allegedly discovered he had swallowed 68 …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2KNW1VK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]