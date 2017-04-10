Submit Post Advertise

Metro PHOTOS of Nigerian Bride And Underage Groom Everyone is Talking About

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Apr 10, 2017 at 3:32 PM. Views count: 2572

    Over the weekend, wedding photos of a grown bride with a much younger 'groom' raised eyebrows on social media after they emerged.

    However, the seeming absurd marriage has been explained.

    underage boy 4.PNG

    According to update from Linda Ikeji, the boy is standing in for his elder brother who is based overseas and could not make it for the wedding.

    So rather than use a photo, the younger brother was chosen to do the honours.

    The location of the wedding could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

    See photos below:

    underage boy 1.png

    underage boy 2.png

    underage boy 3.png
     
    Comments

  2. Edet Archibong Edet

    Edet Archibong Edet Member

    What nonsense is this. May God help us
     
    Edet Archibong Edet, Apr 10, 2017 at 4:10 PM
    #2