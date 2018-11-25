Former Presidents of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as well as erstwhile former Vice President, Arc. Namadi Sambo are some of the eminent dignitaries gathered at the Lamido Fombina Palace, Yola, venue of the Turbaning ceremony of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the 7th Waziri Adamawa by his Royal Royal Majesty, Alhaji Muhammadu Aliyu Barkindo Mustapha, the Lamido of Adamawa.
