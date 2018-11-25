Politics Photos Of Obasanjo, Jonathan In Yola For Turbaning Of Atiku As The 7th Waziri Adamawa – Nairaland

#1
Former Presidents of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as well as erstwhile former Vice President, Arc. Namadi Sambo are some of the eminent dignitaries gathered at the Lamido Fombina Palace, Yola, venue of the Turbaning ceremony of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the 7th Waziri Adamawa by his Royal Royal Majesty, Alhaji Muhammadu Aliyu Barkindo Mustapha, the Lamido of Adamawa.



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QdoPuH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top