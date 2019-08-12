JustForex Trading - Start Now

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, August 11, attended Eid-el-Kabir Prayers at Daura Eid ground, Katsina State, Igbere TV reports.

Igbere TV reports that Prof. Alpha Conde, President of Guinea; and Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, Emir of Daura; joined the president in his prayers. ...

buhari in duara.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/33tGkuv

