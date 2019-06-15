Have you ever seen Super falcons in skirts before? The falcons here decided to rock the feminine dress after their winning to South korea on Wednesday.
Probably to show that even though they are energetic like Men, they are indeed Females phenotypically....
read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/31BYkla
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Probably to show that even though they are energetic like Men, they are indeed Females phenotypically....
read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/31BYkla
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]