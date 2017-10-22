The social scene was agog with the news and expectations of Dr. Bukola Saraki's eldest daugther's wedding celebrations as she makes her way into the home of her intended, Adeniyi Olukoya, a Prince originating from Ogun State.
Already, the rumour mill estimates that the Senate President's daughter's wedding will cost upwards of two hundred million naira (N200,000,000) and is expected to welcome guests that comprise only the very best and the most well connected in politics, entertainment and society.
Just yesterday, the Nikkai between the intended couple took place and the ancient city of Ilorin has witnessed the celebrations.
Up next, the vibrant city of Lagos will host the soon to be married couple for their tradition wedding on the 28th of October, 2017. This will subsequently be followed by the main wedding on the 8th of December, 2017 where the real party begins.
These events have been rumoured to be highly exclusive and tagged "invite only".
Last edited by a moderator: Oct 22, 2017 at 11:09 AM