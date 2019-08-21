JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Physically-challenged persons send SOS to el-Rufai – Newtelegraph

#1
The Association of Persons With Disability (PWDs) Kaduna State chapter yesterday appealed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to use his influence to ensure the speedy passage of the disability bill before the state House of Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Chairman of the PWDs, …

rufai.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Z6K5qV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top