Just a few months after the exit of sensational singer, Lyta from, YBNL nation owned by Popular rap star, Olamide.
Another artist has left the popular label, and it’s Picazo Rhap....
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Xykj9I
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Another artist has left the popular label, and it’s Picazo Rhap....
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Xykj9I
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]