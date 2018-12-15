Here are pictures of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar watching the vice presidential debate live from his residence in Abuja.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party are participating in the vice-presidential debate organised by the …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PDWwB4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party are participating in the vice-presidential debate organised by the …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PDWwB4
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[19]