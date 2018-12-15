Politics Pictures Of Atiku Watching The Vice Presidential Debate From His Residence – Nairaland

Here are pictures of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar watching the vice presidential debate live from his residence in Abuja.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party are participating in the vice-presidential debate organised by the …



