Pinnacle Court: Three-Bedroom Flats For Sale In G.R.A Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria

Owning a home is the desire of every Nigerian, but the current economic challenges have made it difficult for many people. This has continued to increase the housing deficit in the country. Several realtors and property developers are trying to bridge the gap between the dream of home ownership and its reality. One of the firms doing such is Wemabod Estates Limited, the owners of Pinnacle Court.
Wemabod's Pinnacle Court is now on the market and provides opportunities for investors and owner-occupiers in Nigeria and abroad.
The three-bedroom apartments inclusive of a maid or service room are on the market for a limited promo price offer of Fifty million naira (N50,000,000) and offer all you can ask for in an environment designed for the best of modern living.
For the long-term investor, this is a location-based opportunity, which is great for rental with assured asset appreciation in the coming years.
LOCATION:
For the owner-occupier, Apapa GRA is a great location for family, community and business. The facilities and transport links offered by Pinnacle Court and the surrounding areas means great work - life balance.
To find out more about the opportunities available at Pinnacle Court for investors and owner-occupiers, please see full details below and contact the Wemabod Sales Team who would be able to provide further information including the finance options.
The three-bedroom apartments with one service room are equipped with modern facilities such as:
- Round-the-clock security, CCTV surveillance and access control: As security of lives and property is of the essence, Pinnacle Court provides a round-the-clock uniformed security guards, CCTV surveillance and access control.
- Fitted Kitchens for each flat: Pinnacle court is also equipped with fitted kitchen for each flat.
- Intercom for each flat: Both for the purposes of security and convenience, Pinnacle Court has an intercom telephony system to boost home security against crime and avoid unwanted visitors.
- Inverter for each flat: Each flat in Pinnacle Court is furnished with a high capacity inverter that supplies electricity when there is power outage.
- Dedicated Generator: Pinnacle Court has a dedicated generator that you don't have to worry about epileptic power supply, low or high voltages.
- Water treatment plant: Pinnacle court has a Water treatment plant that removes a variety of contaminants from water.
- Sewage Treatment plant: Pinnacle Court also has a Sewage Treatment Plant that treats all the soil water and the waste water that is generated. Pinnacle Court therefore conforms to the standard of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment for Sewage disposal.
From Pinnacle Court, you enjoy:
- Ample Parking Spaces: At Pinnacle court, you say goodbye to congested parking lots. As the property has a free open air parking space for the residents and guests of all flats.
Flexible Payment Option: Pinnacle Court offers you a down-payment of 40% and balance payment in 3 months or more, subject to negotiation.
- Accessibility to Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
- Proximity to Apapa Shopping Mall, Apapa Club and Amusement Park
- Five -minute drive to Apapa Wharf and Tincan Island Port
- Seven-minute drive to Lagos Island
- 18 minutes drive to Lagos to Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja
- Proximity to schools, hospitals, places of worship, police stations
- 20 minutes boat-drive to Takwa-Bay Beach
All these give Pinnacle Court its uniqueness, making it an all-round framework of comfort, convenience and quality.
For more information, contact Wemabod Estates Limited at:
5th Floor, Western house, 8-10, Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria.
Website: www.wemabod.com
Email Address: info@wemabod.com
Telephone: 08035623968, 08033130237, 08039177736
View attachment 103704
PHOTOS:
Last edited by a moderator: Dec 9, 2016