Submit Post Advertise

Pinnacle Court: Three-Bedroom Flats For Sale In G.R.A Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria

Discussion in 'Nigeria Sponsored Post' started by Oluogunjobi, Dec 6, 2016. Views count: 2537

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Owning a home is the desire of every Nigerian, but the current economic challenges have made it difficult for many people. This has continued to increase the housing deficit in the country. Several realtors and property developers are trying to bridge the gap between the dream of home ownership and its reality. One of the firms doing such is Wemabod Estates Limited, the owners of Pinnacle Court.

    Wemabod's Pinnacle Court is now on the market and provides opportunities for investors and owner-occupiers in Nigeria and abroad.

    splash4-600.png


    The three-bedroom apartments inclusive of a maid or service room are on the market for a limited promo price offer of Fifty million naira (N50,000,000) and offer all you can ask for in an environment designed for the best of modern living.

    For the long-term investor, this is a location-based opportunity, which is great for rental with assured asset appreciation in the coming years.

    LOCATION:
    For the owner-occupier, Apapa GRA is a great location for family, community and business. The facilities and transport links offered by Pinnacle Court and the surrounding areas means great work - life balance.

    To find out more about the opportunities available at Pinnacle Court for investors and owner-occupiers, please see full details below and contact the Wemabod Sales Team who would be able to provide further information including the finance options.

    The three-bedroom apartments with one service room are equipped with modern facilities such as:
    • Round-the-clock security, CCTV surveillance and access control: As security of lives and property is of the essence, Pinnacle Court provides a round-the-clock uniformed security guards, CCTV surveillance and access control.
    • Fitted Kitchens for each flat: Pinnacle court is also equipped with fitted kitchen for each flat.
    • Intercom for each flat: Both for the purposes of security and convenience, Pinnacle Court has an intercom telephony system to boost home security against crime and avoid unwanted visitors.
    • Inverter for each flat: Each flat in Pinnacle Court is furnished with a high capacity inverter that supplies electricity when there is power outage.
    • Dedicated Generator: Pinnacle Court has a dedicated generator that you don't have to worry about epileptic power supply, low or high voltages.
    • Water treatment plant: Pinnacle court has a Water treatment plant that removes a variety of contaminants from water.
    • Sewage Treatment plant: Pinnacle Court also has a Sewage Treatment Plant that treats all the soil water and the waste water that is generated. Pinnacle Court therefore conforms to the standard of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment for Sewage disposal.
    • Ample Parking Spaces: At Pinnacle court, you say goodbye to congested parking lots. As the property has a free open air parking space for the residents and guests of all flats.
    From Pinnacle Court, you enjoy:
    • Accessibility to Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
    • Proximity to Apapa Shopping Mall, Apapa Club and Amusement Park
    • Five -minute drive to Apapa Wharf and Tincan Island Port
    • Seven-minute drive to Lagos Island
    • 18 minutes drive to Lagos to Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja
    • Proximity to schools, hospitals, places of worship, police stations
    • 20 minutes boat-drive to Takwa-Bay Beach
    Flexible Payment Option: Pinnacle Court offers you a down-payment of 40% and balance payment in 3 months or more, subject to negotiation.

    All these give Pinnacle Court its uniqueness, making it an all-round framework of comfort, convenience and quality.

    For more information, contact Wemabod Estates Limited at:
    5th Floor, Western house, 8-10, Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria.
    Website: www.wemabod.com
    Email Address: info@wemabod.com
    Telephone: 08035623968, 08033130237, 08039177736

    View attachment 103704

    PHOTOS:
    IMG-20161122-WA0005.jpg

    IMG-20161122-WA0007.jpg

    IMG-20161124-WA0001.jpg
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Dec 9, 2016
    Oluogunjobi, Dec 6, 2016
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. MELISSAGG

    MELISSAGG Member

    Your fertility herbal supplement/Pregnancy spell has brought solution to my
    fears and worries at last. I am going to refer people to you and I heard
    your website will be ready soon and l hope that women out there who are
    going through the same fears and worries l went through in GETTING PREGNANT
    after 8 years of marriage, they will find your contact as i drop it here on
    this site, and solution will come to them as they contact you. Thank you
    and God bless you to reach him email via: Drclimentscott@gmail.com
    Drclimentscott@gmail.com
     
    MELISSAGG, Jan 12, 2017 at 12:09 AM
    #2