Sports Pinnick: Winning AFCON 2019 is Major Target this Year – Thisdaylive

#1
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has said that his main target this year is for the Super Eagles to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Egypt in summer.

Nigeria has won the African football showpiece three times, …



read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2AKGe4X

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top