Metro Pipeline Explosion Rocks Oyigbo, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) – Nairaland

BREAKING!!! Heavy Explosion Rocks Rivers State, Many Burnt Alive(Graphic Photos) By Wisdom Nwedene Heavy explosion today rocked Komkom, Izuoma in oyigbo LGA of Rivers State. Igbere TV gathered that the explosion was as a result of pipeline vandalism. According to an eyewitness who spoke with Igbere TV correspondent, many …

