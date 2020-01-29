Metro Pirates hide in Tarkwa-Bay to commit crimes â Rear Admiral Oladele Daji – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

The Commander of Operation Awatse, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji has opened up on the eviction notice served to residents of Tarkwa-bay in Lagos.

According to Daji, the clearance operation code-named Operation Kuronbe (Yoruba word meaning Leave There) became necessary because Tarkwa-bay is a hideout for sea robbers and officially a non-residential area....

