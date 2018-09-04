Featured Thread #1
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau State, on Monday raised alarm that they are dying of hunger and diseases.
The alarm was raised through Iliya Makau, Camp Leader, COCIN IDPs camp Heipang, Barkin Local Government Area when members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MJ5EYK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The alarm was raised through Iliya Makau, Camp Leader, COCIN IDPs camp Heipang, Barkin Local Government Area when members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MJ5EYK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[112]