Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Plot To Sack Secondus As PDP Chair Thickens | Independent Newspapers Nigeria
LAGOS – In their efforts to reposition the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections, governors elected on the platform of the party are plotting the removal of Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the party, Daily Independent exclusively gathered. Sources in...
www.independent.ng