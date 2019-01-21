Politics PMB Mourns Demise Of Bauchi Gov’s Mother – Leadership Newspaper

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the family of Mohammed Abubakar, the governor of Bauchi State following the death of his foster mother, Aisha Sulaiman Mohammed who died at the age of 78.

In a message to the Governor, President Buhari said the sadness due to the demise of …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2S3gbj0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top