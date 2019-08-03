JustForex Trading - Start Now

Paul Pogba is expected to be fit for Manchester United's Premier League opener against Chelsea after suffering a back spasm, though he will miss Saturday's International Champions Cup clash with AC Milan.

United will face the Serie A club in their final ICC match as the only side...

