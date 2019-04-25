Sports Pogba included in PFA Team of the Year, Hazard out [See Full List] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has been named in the PFA Team of the Year, the UK Metro reports.

Pogba was the only non-Liverpool or Manchester City player to make the PFA Team of the Year....



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2IVrkO3

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top