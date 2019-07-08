advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sports Pogba, Lingard clash on Man Utd’s preseason tour – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, appeared to clash with team-mate Jesse Lingard, after the club landed in Perth to start their pre-season tour.

All eyes were on Pogba as he reported for their trip as planned, despite intense transfer speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford. In …

pogba.JPG

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/32c6dhz

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top