advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sports Pogba, Lukaku named in United’s pre-season squad – Newtelegraph

#1
Paul Pogba is in Manchester United’s travelling squad for the club’s four-match 18-day pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China.

The France midfielder, 26, has been absent from training this week with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permission.....

lukaku.jpg

read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2JsKMAf

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[40]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top