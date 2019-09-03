Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with an ankle injury.
The Manchester United midfielder played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday but was pictured limping out of St Mary’s, and the …
read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32pTB5T
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Manchester United midfielder played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday but was pictured limping out of St Mary’s, and the …
read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32pTB5T
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]