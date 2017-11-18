Submit Post Advertise

Sports Pogba Returns As Man Utd Thrash Newcastle

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Jamaz, Nov 18, 2017 at 9:03 PM. Views count: 72

Tags:
  1. Jamaz

    Jamaz New Member Curators

    Paul Pogba marked his comeback with a goal and an assist as Manchester United fought back to beat Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday and stay on Manchester City’s tail.

    Sidelined since mid-September with a hamstring injury, France midfielder Pogba made a decisive return as Jose Mourinho’s side restored the eight-point gap that separates them from Premier League leaders City.

    Pep Guardiola’s City had earlier prevailed 2-0 at Leicester City and there were also wins for champions Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the north London derby.

    United remain second, a point above Chelsea, who climbed above Tottenham into third place courtesy of a 4-0 success at West Bromwich Albion.

    In addition to Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic received a rapturous reception when he came on as a substitute following his recovery from a serious knee injury.

    A slip by Victor Lindelof enabled Dwight Gayle to put Newcastle ahead in the 14th minute with the first league goal United had conceded at Old Trafford since April.

    But Pogba’s feathery cross teed up Anthony Martial to head in a 37th-minute equaliser and after Chris Smalling had headed the hosts in front, Pogba tapped in Marcus Rashford’s cushioned header early in the second half.

    Romelu Lukaku added a fourth, swapping passes with Juan Mata and thrashing home to end a seven-game goal drought.

    pogba.JPG

    At Leicester, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne struck fine goals as ruthless Manchester City registered a 16th successive victory in all competitions.

    Jesus finished off a slick move shortly before half-time and De Bruyne made it 2-0 early in the second half with a blistering left-foot shot into the top-left corner.

    “It is complicated to defend against Leicester, but we did really well. We did not concede one chance in 90 minutes,” City manager Guardiola told the BBC.

    “We continue with our good rhythm in terms of points and the way we play.”

    City captain Vincent Kompany made his first league start since August following his latest calf injury.

    But in a major blow for the visitors, Guardiola said fellow centre-back John Stones was facing “four to six weeks” out after being forced off in the first half with a hamstring problem.

    - AFP
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 18, 2017 at 9:25 PM
    Jamaz, Nov 18, 2017 at 9:03 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Pogba Returns Thrash
    1. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      3 Key Man Utd Players Set To Return Against Newcastle

      RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 3:35 PM, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      837
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 17, 2017 at 3:35 PM
    2. Samguine
      Sports

      Mourinho Furious With Paul Pogba Over Latest Hamstring Injury

      Samguine, Sep 16, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      663
      Samguine
      Sep 16, 2017
    3. Lequte
      Sports

      David Moyes Rubbishes Manchester United's Paul Pogba

      Lequte, Aug 10, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      978
      Lequte
      Aug 10, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Sports

      Man United vs Chelsea is Revenge Mission for us- Paul Pogba

      Lequte, Apr 15, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,720
      Lequte
      Apr 15, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Sports

      Man Utd: Paul Pogba Picks up Hamstring Injury

      Lequte, Mar 17, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      503
      ese
      Mar 17, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Sports

      Paul Pogba is a Flop - Frank Lampard

      Lequte, Mar 7, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      623
      Lequte
      Mar 7, 2017
    7. Lequte
      Sports

      Man Utd Fans Attack Pogba for Refusing to Sign Autographs

      Lequte, Feb 28, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      703
      Lequte
      Feb 28, 2017

    Comments