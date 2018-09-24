Sports Poland vs Portugal: Andrea Silva Steps Up With A Brace In Ronaldo’s Absence To Win It For Portugal – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Portugal’s campaign in the UEFA Nations League is going on well after winning all the matches they have played in the competition so far.

The European champions, Portugal, have been without their 5 times Ballon D’Or winner, Crisitiano Ronaldo, since he moved to Italian outfit, Juventus. Poland drew …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2yz5DN3

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top