Metro Police Arraign 4 Over Robbery, Receiving Stolen Property – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Four persons who allegedly conspired and robbed a man of his motorcycle have been arraigned before an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court.

The accused are Adeshina Abdullahi, 37; Yinusa Abdullahi Bolaji, 29; Mukaila Ismail Banke and Olabode Olarewaju Rahaman, 30. They were dragged before the court …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2ThPSTK

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top