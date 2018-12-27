Metro Police Arrest ‘Killers’ of Ex Defence Chief Alex Badeh – Olisa.tv

#1
The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly arrested of some suspects involved in the murder of the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (retd.).

The suspects will be paraded at the headquarters of the NPF in Abuja on Thursday, Punch writes. “We have made a …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2SnotiL

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[9]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top