Police Arrest 2 Robbers With Gun During Operation - P.M.EXPRESS
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE The security strategy of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, may be working really following the arrest of suspected armed robbers by Police operatives from Ikotun Division in Lagos. P.M.EXPRESS reports that the Divisional Police Officer, Ikotun Division, CSP Adagba...
pmexpressng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!