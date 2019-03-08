Metro Police arrest 24 suspected criminals in Kaduna – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday said it arrested 24 suspected criminals, and recovered eight guns and live ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Malam Ahmad Abdurrahaman, made the disclosure at a press briefing in Kaduna on Thursday....



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Uq5oh3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top