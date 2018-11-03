The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested seven suspects in possession of various weapons.
The suspects were arrested in connection with the crisis that erupted on Tuesday between members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN)...
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2DnuPLc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspects were arrested in connection with the crisis that erupted on Tuesday between members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN)...
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2DnuPLc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]