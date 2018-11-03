Metro Police arrest 7 suspects over NURTW clash – Newtelegraph

#1
The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested seven suspects in possession of various weapons.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the crisis that erupted on Tuesday between members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN)...



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2DnuPLc

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top