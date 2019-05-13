The police command in Anambra said it had arrested 95 suspected cultists and three suspected members of an armed robbery syndicate in the state.
The command’s police public relations officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, , a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement in Awka, yesterday, …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2VZU27h
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The command’s police public relations officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, , a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement in Awka, yesterday, …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2VZU27h
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]