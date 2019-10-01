Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Police Arrest Another Critic Of Gov. Ayade, Accuse Him Of ‘Terrorism’ – Nairaland

#1
The police have arrested a Nigerian lawyer, Joseph Odok, over allegation of ‘terrorism’. He has been in police detention in Calabar, Cross River State, South-South Nigeria, for four days now.

Mr Odok, a native of the state, is an avowed critic of Governor Ben Ayade....

polic.jpg

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2o2H5KD

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top