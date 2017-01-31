Submit Post Advertise

Metro Police Arrest Biafra Times Publisher

    The police in Lagos on Monday said they had arrested the publisher of Biafra Times and nine others for allegedly publishing and circulating seditious and malicious publication.

    Parading the 10 suspects, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, said 515 copies of the offending newspaper were recovered during a raid on the printing press in Shomolu, Lagos.

    “The printing press has been shut and the environment is being monitored. This is an offence punishable under the Criminal Law of Lagos State,” Owoseni said.

    He added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as detectives finished interrogating them.
     
