Business Police arrest businessman for allegedly raping worker – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Police in Benue State have arrested a young businessman for alleged r.a.p.e of a 21-year-old lady.

The lady was said to be working for the alleged rapist who runs a business along David Mark Bypass in Makurdi, the Benue State capital....

rape.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PLQsdb

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top