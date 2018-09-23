The Police have arrested Mr. Salau Mutiu Kolawole, an electoral officer who allegedly collaborated with a senior official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to tear the result sheet of the disputed Ayeedade Local Government Area.
While announcing the results of yesterday’s Osun State governorship election, INEC …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2I5vPTD
Get More Nigeria Political News
While announcing the results of yesterday’s Osun State governorship election, INEC …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2I5vPTD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[89]