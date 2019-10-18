Men of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the National Assembly Complex Abuja on Thursday arrested three fake journalists on the premises.
The suspects, identified simply as Balarabe Umar, Joseph Andor and Ibrahim Bello, were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, National Assembly Division, …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32qmXBj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspects, identified simply as Balarabe Umar, Joseph Andor and Ibrahim Bello, were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, National Assembly Division, …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32qmXBj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]